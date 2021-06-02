Sen. Kelly visits Space Exhibit at Arizona History Museum

TUCSON (KVOA) - Senator Mark Kelly visited the Arizona History Museum on Wednesday to take a look at the 'Ready to Launch: Arizona's Place in Space' exhibit.

Sen. Kelly made a number of contributions to the exhibit, some being a flight suit, helmet and logbooks from his time at NASA.

The senator encourages everyone to visit the museum and see history and get inspired.

"I hope when folks see this they get a sense that it's not only Arizona's contribution to our space program but the broad depth that our space program has and the impact it has on people across the planet," Sen. Kelly said.

In addition, Astronaut, Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 suit is on display at the museum for a limited time.