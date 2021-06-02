Skip to Content

Remembering fallen TPD officer Erik Hite on anniversary

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was 13 years ago when Tucson Police Officer Erik Hite passed away after being shot in the line of duty.

On June 1 in 2008, Officer Hite was involved in a cross-town chase of a suspect who had been wildly shooting a gun and wounded a sheriff's deputy.

Then, as Hite closed in on the shooter, he was wounded and passed away the next day from his injuries.

After his passing, his wife started the Erik Hite Foundation.

Its mission is to provide affordable child care with flexible hours for families.

