Planting for a purpose: Sky Islands Public HS hosts an all-school tree planting

TUCSON (KVOA) – Planting for a purpose! That's what the Watershed Management Class at Sky Islands Public High School is doing on Wednesday.

If you're around Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, you'll see students and staff hard at work.

"It's inspiring really to get to do these things," said Senior Ellie Finley.

Things such as what they're doing on Wednesday, having an all-school tree planting so they can contribute to both the betterment of the environment and community.

"Having a project like this happen in a year such as this one is kind of tumultuous as this one has really brought our community together," said teacher Allie Silber.

But, it's not only the charter school, Sky Islands Public High, that has contributed to their tree planting. Local companies Productive Patches and Lil' John Excavating are helping as well.

About 20 trees were donated by Trees for Tucson, which is affiliated with local organization 'Tucson Clean and Beautiful. The trees vary from Mesquite to Acacia to Palo Verde -- all of our favorites right here in the Sonoran Desert.

News 4 Tucson reached out to Tucson Clean & Beautiful and in a statement they said:

"Planting trees with schools is our highest calling, we are equipping the next generation of environmental leaders with one of the most powerful tools for combating extreme heat: a desert shade tree. The trees Sky Islands School students plant today will benefit many students, indeed the entire neighborhood, for many years to come. This project is planting a greener, cooler tomorrow; these trees are a gift to the future."

"We are trying to teach them about conservation, about water harvesting," said teacher Michael Bageese.

So it's safe to say that seniors like Ellie, are leafing on a good note.

"Just getting to plant trees, it's like you're down to Earth, and I really like that," Finley added.

Sky Islands Public High encourages you to do the same. It can be your good deed for the day.

