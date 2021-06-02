Officer Brinton honored by fellow officers

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton was laid to rest Wednesday.

Officer Brinton was an 18-year veteran of the department. He died May 21 after getting hit by a car on I-19 the night before.

His body was closely protected by fellow law enforcement personnel at all times during the last several days.

News 4 Tucson spoke with a fellow officer who took part in the service.

One officer from Pinal County made the trip south to Santa Cruz County to be with officer Brinton's body. There was a stop in between here at Martinez's funeral home.

For this officer, it was a difficult duty, but one he felt he had to do.

Officer Walker Morgan with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office got in his car for a tough assignment Tuesday. He made a 66-mile trip south to stand watch over the body of officer Jeremy Brinton.

Morgan was part of the Fallen Officer's Honor Guard, the group that makes sure a law enforcement colleague is always by their side.

"It doesn't matter what badge you wear. It's a brotherhood of all law enforcement," Morgan said. "We're all in this together and it breaks my heart to see a brother fall under any circumstances, especially for the family and that's what this is about, it's being here for the family."

Officer Morgan said it's hard to see the family's raw emotion up close and in this time of pain.

He and others in the honor watch are a stable presence.

"Just being able to be that sturdy structure there alongside of him, I think helps the family to understand that I know it's rough, but we're here for you and it's not just today it's forever," Morgan added.

Officer Brinton leaves behind a wife and four children.