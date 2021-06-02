‘My Summer Library’ program distributes more than 25K books in Pima County
TUCSON (KVOA) - Summer learning loss can be a real challenge for many students. That is why the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona launched the "My Summer Library" program.
The "My Summer Library" program provided every kindergartner through second-grade student in 18 local schools with 12 free books.
The students get to keep these books for their in-home libraries and can read them over the summer.
The program has distributed more than 25,000 books in Pima County this year.
Jessica Novak serves as the Senior Director of Community Development and Special Projects for the United Way. She said the program is exciting for students as they develop their literacy skills.
The program has distributed over 120,000 books to more than 10,000 students since 2011.
Each classroom teacher will also be receiving a matching set of books this year, totaling 1,440 books for 120 teachers.
|School District
|Participating School
|City
|Zip
|Ajo Unified School District
|Ajo Elementary
|Ajo
|85321
|Amphitheater Unified School District
|Prince Elementary
|Tucson
|85705
|Baboquivari Unified School District
|Indian Oasis Elementary
|Sells
|85634
|Bureau of Indian Education
Tohono O’odham Nation
|San Simon Elementary
Santa Rosa Day
Santa Rosa Ranch
|Sells
|85634
|Flowing Wells Unified School District
|Laguna Elementary
Walter Douglas Elementary
|Tucson
|85705
|Marana Unified School District
|Roadrunner Elementary
|Marana
|85653
|Sahuarita Unified School District
|Sopori Elementary
|Amado
|85645
|Sunnyside Unified School District
| Drexel Elementary
Los Niños Elementary
|Tucson
|85706
|Tucson Unified School District
|CE Rose K-8, 85714
Lynn Urquides Elementary, 85713
Maldonado Elementary, 85746
Manzo Elementary , 85745
Myers-Ganoung Elementary, 85711
Oyama Elementary, 85713
|Tucson