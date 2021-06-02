Skip to Content

‘My Summer Library’ program distributes more than 25K books in Pima County

"My Summer Library"
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona
The program has distributed more than 25,000 books in Pima County this year.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Summer learning loss can be a real challenge for many students. That is why the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona launched the "My Summer Library" program.

The "My Summer Library" program provided every kindergartner through second-grade student in 18 local schools with 12 free books.

The students get to keep these books for their in-home libraries and can read them over the summer.

Jessica Novak serves as the Senior Director of Community Development and Special Projects for the United Way. She said the program is exciting for students as they develop their literacy skills.

The program has distributed over 120,000 books to more than 10,000 students since 2011.

Each classroom teacher will also be receiving a matching set of books this year, totaling 1,440 books for 120 teachers.

School DistrictParticipating SchoolCity Zip
Ajo Unified School DistrictAjo ElementaryAjo85321
Amphitheater Unified School DistrictPrince ElementaryTucson85705
Baboquivari Unified School DistrictIndian Oasis ElementarySells85634
Bureau of Indian Education
Tohono O’odham Nation		San Simon Elementary
Santa Rosa Day
Santa Rosa Ranch		Sells85634
Flowing Wells Unified School DistrictLaguna Elementary
Walter Douglas Elementary		Tucson85705
Marana Unified School DistrictRoadrunner ElementaryMarana85653
Sahuarita Unified School DistrictSopori ElementaryAmado85645
Sunnyside Unified School District Drexel Elementary
Los Niños Elementary		Tucson85706
Tucson Unified School DistrictCE Rose K-8, 85714
Lynn Urquides Elementary, 85713
Maldonado Elementary, 85746
Manzo Elementary , 85745
Myers-Ganoung Elementary, 85711
Oyama Elementary, 85713		Tucson
Author Profile Photo

Destiny Quinn

Destiny Quinn is the new morning anchor for Tucson Today. She comes to Tucson from Jonesboro, Arkansas.

