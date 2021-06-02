BBB Tip: What to know about subscription services

TUCSON (KVOA) - These days, just about everything can be purchased as a subscription. Video and music streaming services are hugely popular. Meal delivery services provide pre-measured ingredients and easy recipes on a subscription basis. You can sign up for regular shipments of snacks, clothing, personal grooming products, makeup, vitamins, pet toys, wine, and the list goes on.

What should you know about a subscription service before you sign up? The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to help you get the most out of subscription services while watching your budget.

How to Sign Up for and Cancel Subscription Services