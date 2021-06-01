Teen fights mother bear to save dogs

BRADBURY, Calif. (NBC) - Nothing gets between a girl and her beloved dogS. Not even a bear!

A security camera captured the face-off in Bradbury, California over the weekend. The video shows a bear and two cubs walking on top of a block wall behind a house in Bradbury.

The family's four barking dogs soon charge the bears and chaos ensued.

The two cubs scampered back behind a tree, but the mama bear took a swipe at one of the dogs.

Seconds later, the teen girl joined the fray after hearing the frantic barks.

Hailey Morinico can be seen running toward the bear and shoving in a split-second decision.

The bear fell backward off the wall, poking its head back over for one last look before running off. Hailey can be seen running in the opposite direction and carrying one dog under her arm like a football.

No serious injuries were reported.

Bradbury is a foothill community east of Los Angeles near Angeles National Forest.