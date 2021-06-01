Remembering Nogales Officer Jeremy Brinton

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A procession was held on Tuesday for fallen Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton, who died after being hit by a vehicle off of I-19 last month.

The procession started in Tucson at the Martinez Funeral Home and ended at Nogales High School, where his remains were transported for funeral services.

Tonight the community of #Nogales continues to mourn the loss of fallen officer Jeremy Brinton. Tonight at 10:00 p.m. on @KVOA we highlight the special way he's being remembered.@NogalesPoliceAz pic.twitter.com/gYTrlJhD8Z — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) June 2, 2021

Law enforcement from several agencies was present at the viewing Tuesday night to remember the late officer. Among them, was one officer who worked with him for 18 years.

"Just one of those guys that when when you show up to a call and he's right behind you, you know that everything is going to be okay," Nogales Officer Victor Yanez said.

The 18-year veteran is being remembered in the community of Nogales for his hard work, candor and his continued will to give.

Even after his death, he donated his organs, helping touch the lives of many people.

"It doesn't matter what badge you wear, it's a brotherhood of all law enforcement," Walker Morgan, Pima County Sheriff Deputy said. "We are all in this together and it breaks my heart to see a brother fall under any circumstances, especially for the family."

For officer Victor Yanez he'll always remember Brinton's last words on every shift.

"Jeremy was... 'Have a wonderful morning, if he was coming off of graveyard at six in the morning, or have a wonderful night'," Yanez said.

Brinton leaves behind his wife Denise and four children. A family who Officer Yanez says is now also his own.

"I'm sorry I didn't tell you I loved you that much," Yanez said. "But I got you. I got your family. I'm going to walk those girls down the aisle for you Jeremy, don't worry. I'll take care of them for you. Promise."

Brinton's celebration of life will be at Nogales High school on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.