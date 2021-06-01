New Jersey school investigates 5th grader’s project on Hitler

TENAFLY, N.J. (CNN) - A New Jersey school district is investigating a 10-year-old student's report on Adolph Hitler.

The 5th grader reportedly dressed up as Hitler for the assignment and listed quote 'accomplishments,' which included the murder of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.

The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey is asking for an investigation into the teacher who approved the report.

The child and his parents have been targeted on social media with angry comments and accusations.

Officials with the Tenafly School District said that parents can expect the results of the investigation this week.