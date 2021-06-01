Migrant arrested in Yuma for sexual assault, re-entry

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - An undocumented man convicted of sexual assault is back behind bars after illegally re-entering the United States near Yuma.

Authorities say Jose Lagos Gomez and another Honduran national, were found around 1:00 a.m. near the imperial sand dunes.

Both were arrested and taken to the Yuma Station for processing.

There, authorities discovered that Gomez had been convicted of sexual assault back in 2018 in Texas and spent two years in prison.

He will be prosecuted for re-entry of a convicted felon following a previous removal.