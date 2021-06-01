Las Vegas opens at 100% capacity

It's back to pretty much business as usual in sin city.

Clark County fully re-opened Tuesday and that means the end of social distancing, full casinos, and no more plexi-glass dividers or having to wait outside for tables in Las Vegas.

Many visitors gathered downtown at the Fremont Street Experience for live music to celebrate the full re-opening at midnight.

County officials say 55% of their residents are fully vaccinated.

They are considering offering cash incentives to encourage more people to get their shots.

Meanwhile, venue operators have been booking conventions, with many saying they have sold out their spaces.