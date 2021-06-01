Skip to Content

Las Artes, Education Center open classes to prospective students

New
7:53 pm Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - As of Tuesday, Las Artes and Education Center is accepting applications for new sessions which begin June 1.

Las Artes is located at 23 W. 27th St. and has in-person classes 30 hours a week and students are expected to attend daily.

The program allows those 17 to 22-years-old to earn money while they prepare for their General Education Development (GED) tests, as well as receive job-readiness skills.

Students will also get paid to help offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies.

Since space is limited, students should apply now.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

More Stories

Skip to content