Las Artes, Education Center open classes to prospective students

TUCSON (KVOA) - As of Tuesday, Las Artes and Education Center is accepting applications for new sessions which begin June 1.

Las Artes is located at 23 W. 27th St. and has in-person classes 30 hours a week and students are expected to attend daily.

The program allows those 17 to 22-years-old to earn money while they prepare for their General Education Development (GED) tests, as well as receive job-readiness skills.

Students will also get paid to help offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies.

Since space is limited, students should apply now.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.