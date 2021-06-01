Is this normal? Saguaros are blooming from their sides throughout southern Arizona.

TUCSON (KVOA) – You might have noticed the saguaros blooming during the past couple of weeks, but there is one difference in this year's bloom that could potentially be a negative sign.

Two weeks ago, News 4 Tucson talked about how the drought is affecting the wildflower bloom. Well, saguaros could potentially be threatened as well.

"They seem to be more abundant, we've been taking pictures of them for the last month and they seem to be blooming more this year," said Tucson residents Mary Fotinos and John Schrider.

But, blooming more on the sides of the saguaros. Usually, it's just on the tips and even Saguaro National Park has noticed.

"We're under an exceptional drought, which is the worst level which you can have in a drought," said News 4 Tucson Meteorologist Shea Sorenson. "This is a prolonged drought, we've been in it past summer."

Some think that this could be a sign of distress due to the drought.

"I think the drought, in general, should worry all of us, but especially with the saguaros, they're such a staple here," said Tucson resident Chad Myler.

"They'll survive. They blossom whether or not they're in a drought," Fotinos added.

But regardless if you think the drought is affecting the saguaros or not, the drought is here and water is needed.

"I think there's a lot of things all of us can do. We could shut off the water when we're brushing our teeth," Myler added. "We could make sure we're conserving as much as we can because in the state that we live in, we're definitely not the wettest state."

