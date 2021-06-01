Canada gives the ‘OK’ to mix vaccine brands

(CNN) - Canadians can now mix and match their COVID-19 shots, as health officials have changed the guidelines on vaccinations.

According to the country's public health agency, those who get an AstraZeneca jab for the first dose can follow up with a Pfizer or Moderna shot.

After the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, either brand can be given as the second dose.

However, Canada's top doctor said it's ideal for people to get the same vaccine brand when possible.

Canada got off to a slow start with its vaccination but is starting to pick up the pace, despite supply problems for Moderna and AstraZeneca shots.

As of the end of May, data from Canada shows roughly 19 million have received at least one dose.