Amazon supports legalization of marijuana, revisits controversial workplace policy

(CNN) - E-Commerce Giant, Amazon, said on Tuesday that it supports the federal legalization of marijuana.

The company also explained how it will no longer include marijuana in its pre-employment drug tests. The drug will now be treated the same as alcohol.

However, positions subject to regulation by the transportation department will still include the marijuana test.

In the same announcement, Amazon said it's revising a controversial workplace policy critics say has been used to keep employees working at a breakneck pace.

It's called the time-off-task policy which automatically tracks workers' productivity by analyzing the time they spend on breaks.

The company will now average the so-called time-off-task over a longer period.

The twin announcements are meant to reinforce the company's commitment to being an attractive employer.