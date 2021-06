TUCSON (KVOA) - A vulnerable man is missing after leaving his home on Monday.

Donald Termain, 64, was last seen at 2:00 p.m. leaving his house near East Fifth Street and North Bedford Drive.

Tucson Police Department described Termain to be five feet five inches and 140 pounds.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Anyone with information on his location is urged to call 911.