Small airplane makes emergence landing on California freeway

LOS ANGELAS (CNN) - A small airplane made an emergency landing on a California roadway Monday night.

The single-engine Cessna landed on the 101 Freeway in the Agoura Hills area, creating a major backup.

It appeared to be intact after it was moved off the roadway to a ramp.

The plane apparently had departed from Van Nuys airport.

The pilot had made contact with air traffic controllers about an emergency prior to the landing.

There were no reports of serious injuries.