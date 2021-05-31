Skip to Content

One fatally shot after officer-involved shooting on Prince Road

TUCSON (KVOA) - An officer-involved shooting occurred on West Prince Road on Monday.

Tucson Police officers said that an adult male was fatally shot after drawing his handgun when officers contacted him.

TPD also mentioned that no officers were injured during the incident.

Officers advise motorist to avoid Prince Road between Oracle Road and Stone Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

