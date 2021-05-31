One fatally shot after officer-involved shooting on Prince Road

TUCSON (KVOA) - An officer-involved shooting occurred on West Prince Road on Monday.

Tucson Police officers said that an adult male was fatally shot after drawing his handgun when officers contacted him.

TPD also mentioned that no officers were injured during the incident.

I’m on scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 100 block of W. Prince Rd. No officers were injured. Please avoid Prince between Oracle and Stone. Additional details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/X0DoxfoNig — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 1, 2021

Officers advise motorist to avoid Prince Road between Oracle Road and Stone Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.