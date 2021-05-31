Skip to Content

Motor collision on Broadway sends two to the hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) - A motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday on Broadway and Wilmot.

According to Tucson Police Officers, the collision was described as a "t-bone" accident.

The two people involved were transported to St. Joseph's Hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Officials said that the intersection will be closed for the time of the investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

