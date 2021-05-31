Memorial Day travel sees weekend since pandemic started

TUCSON (KVOA) - Experts say Memorial Day should cap off a record weekend of holiday travel and kick off a busy summer.



The Transportation Security Administration reports screening more than seven million passengers between Thursday and Sunday. Experts expect Monday to be the busiest day at America's airports since the pandemic started. AAA Arizona estimated air travel in the state would jump by 546%.



It is not just air travel that's seeing a boost. Road travel in Arizona was expected to be up 53%.

Nationwide, AAA estimates more than 37 million people traveled 50 miles or more from home. That is up 60% over last year.

Another record was gas prices, which were at their highest since Memorial Day 2014. Monday's national average is $3.05 for a gallon of regular.

Arizona is at the high end of the national averages, with a gallon of regular here will set you back $3.12.

But those high gas prices are not putting the brakes on summer travel plans.