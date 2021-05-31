LA Chargers help out Tucson family who lost almost everything in fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several weeks ago, the Soto family lost almost everything when their home in Tucson burned down.

“We went into the back room where my daughter was sleeping and opened up the curtains and the tree above us was on fire," said Soto.

Tayler and his wife, Shylia immediately sprung in to action.

“We tried to hook up some hoses and do the best we could," said Soto.

Unfortunately, it was too late. The fire had burned almost everything.

“I mean, we literally had a couple of things," Soto said. "One of those things was the Chargers jersey."

An exciting find for Tayler.

"I'm a very, very diehard Chargers fan," said Soto.

He has been a fan since he was 6-years-old.

Taylor posted on Twitter about the loss of his home.

From there, a GoFundMe page was created.

“Pat McAfee, he was the punter for the Colts, he donated $5,000," said Soto.

It was not long after that, Tayler’s favorite team reached out.

“They checked if my family was okay," Soto said. "That was their No. 1 priority, and then set stuff up."

The Chargers sent the family to LA, where they got a VIP viewing of the stadium.

“I met one of my idols, which was kind of surreal," said Soto. "They took us in the locker room, and I looked over and I asked, 'Is that Antonio Gates?' And they're like, 'Yeah, yeah it is,'" he said. "I've watched him since I was a kid, and that completely changed everything for me.”

The jersey that had survived the fire was No. 33 Derwin James.

“He ended up meeting us there at the gift shop," said Soto. "He surprised us saying 'here’s $1,500, get yourself new stuff, new gear, new stuff, whatever you want.'”

It was the trip of a lifetime.

“I’ll never have words to express our appreciation and our love for everybody and all the support because it’s been rough and they’ve made it so much better," said Soto.