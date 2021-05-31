Historic bungalows to be turned into Center for Gastronomy

TUCSON (KVOA) - The project to save seven bungalows off of Broadway Boulevard continues.

In a partnership with Rio Nuevo, all seven of them have been relocated and will now be restored.

Back in 2019, News 4 Tucson first reported that each home would be moved back several feet to make way for the Broadway widening project. It was not an easy task for construction crews who estimated that each home weighs around 100 tons.

Now, with each bungalow sitting on a new foundation, they're ready for the next step to preserve their history.



"When the voters passed the RTA package in 2006, all these bungalows were slated for demolition," Steve Kozachik, Tucson Ward 6 Councilman said. "The happy ending is that many of us protested that. Now, they're going to be saved preserved, and turned into a residential scaled commercial."

It's estimated the bungalows were built 100 years ago, and now they could be where you get your next meal.

"We are super honored to be awarded the bungalow project, and my partner Moniqua Lane proposed an idea that we had had for a while, and it really centers around amplifying our city of gastronomy designation in Tucson," Randi Dorman, Thelma and Louise Development said.

So what's next for this new center of gastronomy?

"The idea is centered around a restaurant that we think is going to have a residency. It will have a core staff but every month or two we'll invite a different city of gastronomy chef to kind of flex their culinary muscles," Dorman said.

The improvements are expected to take place over the next year and the project could be done sometime in 2022.