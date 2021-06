PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed robber after a robbery on Monday.

According to PCSO, the suspect reportedly entered the Walgreens at Hunt Highway and Mountain Vista Bulavard around 8:00 p.m. and pulled a gun to the employee's stomach, demanding money.

Anyone with information is urged to call 520-866-5111.