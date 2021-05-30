Tucson restaurants rebound

TUCSON (KVOA)- A year ago most Tucson restaurants were struggling to keep their doors open. But as the city emerges from the pandemic they are seeing an influx in diners.

"We've seen a tremendous uptick, particularly since March 28th, when a number of the significant restrictions on restaurants were lifted in Southern Arizona," said Grant Krueger of Union Public House. He adds "we're doing similar, if not better numbers, than we were doing pre-pandemic right now."

This is a trend seen across the restaurant industry. According to Open Table, the restaurant business is 90% of what it was in 2019.

A Mastercard Spending Pulse report also finds April marks the second consecutive month of positive growth for the restaurant industry with spending at restaurants up 118.8% vs. 2020. The same report finding restaurant sales up 5.7% this year compared to 2019.



Barrio Charro opened during the pandemic, so it can't compare current sales. But Chef Julian Alarcon says the demand is there. The restaurant recently expanded to offer dinner.. and it is accommodating more diners inside. "About a month ago we only had about three tables inside the restaurant so now we opened it up to double that amount and we're actually going to add a few more tables by the end of this month," Alarcon said.



And while it looks like the restaurant industry is rebounding.. there are still some challenges. "We've got tremendous product shortages, we've got product spikes increases in cost and we're still struggling with labor shortages right now," Krueger said. He is, however, optimistic heading into the slow summer season. "But with what we've been seeing over these last couple months we think we're going to hit the ground running this summer and it should carry all the way into the fall season."