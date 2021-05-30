PCSD arrest barricaded man early Sunday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed that one male has been arrested after barricading himself in a residence with his two children after deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Wetmore and Romero Road.

37-year-old Sergio Tapia barricaded himself for two hours before coming to the front door with his children. Tapia was tased during the encounter and taken into custody, uninjured according to PCSD's press release. The children were reunited with family and uninjured.

Tapia was charged with two counts of Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault. The investigation is still ongoing.