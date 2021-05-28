UPS wishes to raise price of stamps

(CNN) - On Friday, the US Postal Service proposed raising the cost of mailing a letter.

Over the past few years, stamp prices have been steadily rising. For instance, mailing a letter cost 49 cents in 2017, now it's 55 cents.

In Friday's proposal, UPS suggested raising the cost of mailing a letter to 58 cents.

It comes in response to lagging mail volume, and as postmaster general Louis Dejoy pursues sweeping changes with an eye on the agency's finances.

In March, Dejoy announced a 10-year plan for the struggling agency.

That included longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours across the country.

According to an agency news release, if the price increase is approved by the postal regulatory commission, it would take effect on August 29.