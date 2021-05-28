Remembering Grace Soto at Tucson staple Anita’s Street Market

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors declared May 29 as Grace Soto Day, to honor her legacy and her impact on the Tucson community.

Grace passed away last year from complications due to COVID-19.

Today the Pima County Board of Supervisors declared May 29th 2021 to be Grace Soto Day.

Grace Soto was the owner and operator of the iconic small business, Anita's Street Market and May 29th would have been her 81st birthday.

Her kindness, strength, and wisdom are deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/d8nBthUjKk — Supervisor Adelita Grijalva (@SupGrijalva) May 18, 2021

She and her husband opened the Anita Street Market in 1983 in Barrio Anita just north of Downtown. It is a market that for four decades, became a Tucson staple and put a smile on everyone who visited.

Grace Soto's granddaughter, Gracie Soto, spoke with News 4 Tucson about her grandmother's story.

"She said I was crazy and that she's a 79-year-old woman and ain't nothing going to scare her, and that she wasn't going to stop opening this store because of the virus," Gracie began. "I think after a while she kind of figured, 'Yeah this is a real bad situation.'"

"Late November, it was a little bit after Thanksgiving, she just was not doing well at all. I ended up calling 911 and they took her," Gracie said. "My son, which is her great-grandson, he just was trying to, you know motivate her to like fight and just telling him in Spanish, 'I love you, sweetie, I love you.'"

"She was in the ICU for about three or four days, and then finally, they let me zoom with her and I was just playing her favorite song, which was 'Hanma,' and sang with her and we ended up going to the hospital."

"It was very hard to see her like that because I never thought that day would come. I wasn't ready for it. and it just happened so fast." Gracie explained while holding back tears. "I let her know that I would be okay, and that everybody was going to be okay, and that she did her part in this world, and you know that it was time for her to go because she was tired."

"At least I know that she went out, going, doing what she loved and was being here at the store," Gracie added. "And that's what made her happy the most. I know she's still here. I know for a fact, I know my grandfather never left."

Gracie expressed her gratitude for her grandmother, thanking her for everything her grandmother did.

"I want to thank her for everything that she did for me and my son, and being my motivation and my super-women and how she would tell me, 'Go for it, yes we can, yes we can, and I love you a lot.'"

"Everybody misses you, but we know that she is in a better place and give my tata a hug and a kiss for me, tell him I love him."

The family's plan for the store is to continue to be there for the community.

There will be a re-opening and celebration of life at the market in honor of her grandmother Saturday morning.

