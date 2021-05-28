Recent UArizona grads start company aimed at finding cure for Alzheimer’s Disease

TUCSON (KVOA) - Alice Hart,95, at Tucson's Copper Canyon Assisted Living and Memory Care, where she often gets visits from her daughter Barbara. Visits that are always accompanied by dessert.

"She knows I'm a nice person who brings ice cream," Barbara said. "She doesn't associate me with her daughter. She thinks her daughter is much younger. As long as she's not in pain I am happy."

Alice has lived with Alzheimer's Disease for about a decade.

Barbara tells News 4 Tucson what she misses most is talking about old times with her mom. She now has to be the historian and remind her mother about the years gone by, and Barbara knows there's a family history of Alzheimer's.

"I notice several of my aunts have Alzheimer's and I'm looking forward to it, too if I live that long so, I'm hoping my husband will not be put through this," Barbara said.

In the Spring of last year, a group of recent grads from the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy created a small company called Cliacept. The company's mission is to develop the building blocks of a drug that can one day cure Alzheimer's.

Dr. May Khanna, a researcher, and professor at the UArizona College of Medicine led this group of scientists.

The vision is in its early stages but the possibility offers hope to families struggling with the disease and the young innovators who may be on the precipice of a breakthrough.

"What our dream is that they develop enough that the company, a pharmaceutical company, comes in and decides this is really exciting data, we're interested in taking this and we will move it forward as a drug," Khanna said.

Barbara knows it may be too late for her mom, but this research and perhaps a future drug can be a lifesaver for the next generation of Alzheimer's patients.

"I am delighted," Barbara said. "Alzheimer's is so bad and hits so many people and we lose so many good minds so early that we are coming across something that will help."

"The ability to spark innovation and creativity in the students that are our next-generation scientists," Khanna said. "Inspiring them to realize the impossible is within reach if you have the right culture, the right people helping you and if you believe."