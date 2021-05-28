Parents save five year old from nearly drowning

TUCSON (KVOA) - A five-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning on Friday.

According to Rural Metro Fire, it happened in the area of Sunrise and Kolb.

They said the parents pulled the child from the water after they found the five-year-old not moving.

Parents and witnesses immediately started CPR and the child started breathing and regained consciousness.

No word on how the child is doing.

