Officials push for Tokyo Olympics despite opposition to hold games

A Tokyo Olympics senior official says coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition.

The Tokyo Games 2020 Delivery Officer, Hidemasa Nakamura and medical experts took part in a news conference Friday to address concerns over safety measures being put in place at the rapidly approaching Summer Olympics.

Olympic organizers have released coronavirus prevention measures, including the second version of the "playbook", which laid out infection prevention standards for the games but have been criticized as insufficient.

"Surely there is a need for more talks regarding the "playbook" with the IOC and WHO and make any necessary changes. (People have) pointed out that the playbook does not have a section for each sport and on mental wellbeing", said Nakamura, "With regards to the guidebook for each sport, we are currently in the process of making that with the IFs (International Sports Federations)."

Tokyo University Graduate School Of Public Policy Associate Professor, Taisuke Nakata, who is an advisor to the games, said that based on his analysis the main coronavirus concern is from the public events involving people within Japan and not foreign Olympic delegations arriving for the games.

"Our analysis is that when you look at the overall picture, the impact of the approximately 100,000 foreigners coming is limited, compared to the influx of people within Japan for the Olympic event", Nakata said, "This will inevitably lead to a big increase in infections. With that said, there should be more discussions on how to host (the Games). This is the message the analysis led to."

The delayed Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23rd, even as concerns mount that holding the sporting event amid a pandemic will lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.