‘Longest stay pet’ finds her forever home

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of Pima Animal Care Center's "longest stay pet" found her forever home on Friday.

Acorn, was highlighted as the longest stay pet on National Dog Rescue Day last week.

Friday was her last day at PACC and many employees shed a few happy tears as Acorn departed.

In a tweet shared by PACC, they said, "Thank you to Acorn's new family, Marie and Stephen! Have fun, Corny Girl!"

💕 ACORN IS GOING HOME! 💕



This sweet gal was just two months shy of a full year in PACC’s care. The tears you hear in the video are happy ones of course. Thank you to Acorn’s new family, Maree and Stephen! Have fun, Corny Girl! pic.twitter.com/r6uVfjq0gu — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) May 29, 2021

For more information on how to adopt or foster a pup like Acorn, visit webcms.pima.gov.