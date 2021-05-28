Skip to Content

‘Longest stay pet’ finds her forever home

Acorn PACC
Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of Pima Animal Care Center's "longest stay pet" found her forever home on Friday.

Acorn, was highlighted as the longest stay pet on National Dog Rescue Day last week.

Friday was her last day at PACC and many employees shed a few happy tears as Acorn departed.

In a tweet shared by PACC, they said, "Thank you to Acorn's new family, Marie and Stephen! Have fun, Corny Girl!"

For more information on how to adopt or foster a pup like Acorn, visit webcms.pima.gov.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

