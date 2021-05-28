‘Longest stay pet’ finds her forever home

‘Longest stay pet’ finds her forever homeNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - One of Pima Animal Care Center's "longest stay pet" found her forever home on Friday.
Acorn, was highlighted as the longest stay pet on National Dog Rescue Day last week.
Friday was her last day at PACC and many employees shed a few happy tears as Acorn departed.
In a tweet shared by PACC, they said, "Thank you to Acorn's new family, Marie and Stephen! Have fun, Corny Girl!"
For more information on how to adopt or foster a pup like Acorn, visit webcms.pima.gov.