Gov. Ducey vetoes 22 bills, demands a budget

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed nearly two dozen bills on Friday, and said he won't sign any more until he gets a budget.

The governor's move comes after a week of delays by the republican controlled legislature.

Eleven budget bills were introduced in both the House and Senate where they failed to gain the minimum number of votes.

Some of the bills vetoed by the Governor include HB 2792, which would have required voters to request an absentee ballot before they receive one.

Another bill, SB 1526 would require the Arizona Department of Corrections to increase inmate visitations with minor children and ensure female prisoners get feminine hygiene products without charge. And SB 1074 bans requiring public employees to have to participate in "critical race theory'' training.

In a statement released on Friday, Gov. Ducey said, "This weekend marks one month until the end of the fiscal year, and Arizonans are counting on us to work together and pass a budget that provides certainty for taxpayers and citizens."

The Governor said the budget includes a historic tax reform package that provides tax relief for working families, small businesses, veterans and charitable nonprofits. It includes significant investments in areas like K-12 education, higher education and infrastructure.

The House gave up on the budget on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday. It could be a while before there is any movement on this, the legislature has adjourned until June 10th.



