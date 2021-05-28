Costco is bringing back free food samples!

Attention Costco members: one of your favorite things about warehouse shopping is coming back.

Free samples!

The company says the free food samples loved by its members are returning next month.

Costco eliminated those samples 14 months ago amid the COVID pandemic.

They'll look a little different, though.

Workers will prepare the samples in smaller batches behind plexiglass and distribute them one at a time.

Costco is also making changes to its food court.

Stores are brining back indoor seating with reduced capacity and more physical distancing.

Some locations are also adding outdoor food courts.