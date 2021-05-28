‘Coolest’ job in Las Vegas makes for memorable interview

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - People interviewing for jobs at the Slotzilla Zipline this week had to try it out, flying 12-stories-high above Fremont Street.

The zipline is part of the Fremont street experience, an attraction that features gaming and entertainment in the heart of Las Vegas.

At the end of the ride, five city blocks later, they were told if they got the gig.

Andrew Simon, CEO and President of the attraction called the high-flying audition as "Vegas as it gets."

"You're 12 stories high going 1,755 feet, 5 city blocks long, but all you got to do is interview for a few minutes," Simon said. "You find out what the job is because it's the actual job. You get latched into the zip line. On the other side, you get a job. I mean, what's more fun than this for a job interview."

The chosen applicants' names were also put up in lights on the Viva Vision Canopy.

It was definitely a job interview they'll never forget.