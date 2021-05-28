ASU Pre Academy graduates mark end of school year

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Hundreds of students from Arizona State University's Prep Academy are throwing their graduation caps in the air to mark the end of a chapter, and the beginning of a new one.



The Prep Academy is a public school under ASU, serving students in Pre-K through 12th grade to prepare them for university.

Today, 500 graduates celebrated their accomplishments in a virtual ceremony.

Seven students were specifically honored for completing their entire education career with ASU prep.