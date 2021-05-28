Arizona lawmakers call on President Biden to ease travel restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) - Congressman Raul Grijalva is leading an effort, urging the Biden administration to ease travel restrictions along the U.S. Mexico border.

Members of the U.S. Mexico Border Congressional Delegation are sending a letter to the president, arguing that now is the time to consider lifting the closures.

The lawmakers said communities along the border have suffered severe economic loss due to restrictions on non-essential travel.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security extended the restrictions to June 21.

They have been in effect since March of 2020, and have been extended every month since.