TPD concludes cultural awareness training classes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Recruits at the Tucson Police Department finished up their cultural awareness training on Thursday.

The training is a partnership between the department and Tucson non-profit Amistades.

Amistades said that its goal is to teach recruits the importance of working with the Latino population.

"It's really important for these recruits to learn early on how best to approach latinos and what culturally responsive ways they can engage."



This is the second training put on by Amistades.

TPD hopes to make it an annual training with every new class of recruits.