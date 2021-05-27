Some GOP state lawmakers introduce legislation to take away some powers of Democratic Secretary of State

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, believes she's facing political retribution from some Republican colleagues in the state legislature.

"The level of what they come up with to go after me continues to amaze me," Hobbs said in an interview with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink.

A new bill approved in both the state house and senate Appropriations Committees takes away Hobbs' constitutional power to defend Arizona's election laws when she is named as a defendant in a lawsuit.

The legislation gives that power to Arizona's Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

"The attorney general is my lawyer and in these situations, he would not act as my lawyer, he would be able to act unilaterally in a way that is not prescribed in the state's constitution," Hobbs said.

Hobbs argues this is purely a political move in a highly polarized, partisan environment.

"One hundred percent political retaliation for the fact that they don't like the fact I was elected to my position, that I'm doing the job voters elected me to do," she said.

Hobbs was elected Secretary of State in 2018.

This measure regarding election lawsuits expires on Jan. 2, 2023, close to the time her term as Arizona's top elections official ends.

"This is not an attack on the Secretary of State's office," Hobbs concluded. "This is an attack on me and the will of Arizona's voters."

News 4 Tucson contacted the communications teams of both the House Republican Caucus and the Senate Republican Caucus to get a comment from a Republican lawmaker but we never heard back.

The chair of the Arizona Republican Party, Kelli Ward, tweeted this:

Good job, #AZHouse Appropriations Committee. The AG’s office is the right place for legal work & why in the world would AZSOS have oversight over the museum in the first place?! https://t.co/u1lyjTZEfl — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) May 25, 2021

Hobbs is angry.

"It is highly, highly disrespectful," she said. "And it is another symptom of this super hyper-partisan climate that we're operating in that is so completely out of touch with what Arizona voters want."

Secretary Hobbs tells News 4 Tucson that she is considering a run for Governor in 2022.