Russia's agricultural safety watchdog said Wednesday, May 27 that several Russian regions have started vaccinating animals against COVID-19 at veterinary clinics.

Russia said in March it had registered the world's first vaccine for animals against COVID-19 after tests showed it generated antibodies against the Coronavirus in dogs, cats, foxes and mink.

The World Health Organization has voiced concern over the risk of transmission of the virus between humans and animals.

The Russian regulator has said the vaccine would be able to protect vulnerable species and thwart viral mutations.