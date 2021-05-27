Skip to Content

Russian regions have started vaccinating animals against COVID-19

New
10:44 am Coronavirus CoverageTop Stories
Russia vaccinating animals
The World Health Organization has voiced concern over the risk of transmission of the virus between humans and animals.

Russia's agricultural safety watchdog said Wednesday, May 27 that several Russian regions have started vaccinating animals against COVID-19 at veterinary clinics.

Russia said in March it had registered the world's first vaccine for animals against COVID-19 after tests showed it generated antibodies against the Coronavirus in dogs, cats, foxes and mink.

The World Health Organization has voiced concern over the risk of transmission of the virus between humans and animals.

The Russian regulator has said the vaccine would be able to protect vulnerable species and thwart viral mutations.

Author Profile Photo

NBC News

More Stories

Skip to content