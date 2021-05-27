President, members of congress sign anti-Asian Hate Crimes bill

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Biden, joined by Vice President Harris and members of Congress signed the Anti-Asian Hate Crimes bill, a rare bipartisan piece of legislation that fights hate crimes and an increase in violence against Asian Americans since the pandemic began.

News 4 Tucson received some insight as to how some locals feel about the bill.

News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink met with the Tucson Chinese Cultural President, Peter Chan, at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to talk about the Asian community in Southern Arizona.

The center has been closed since the start of the pandemic, but its president said some in the Asian community here in Southern Arizona feel a heightened level of anxiety since COVID-19 began.

He says the signing of this bill is a step in the right direction.

"Tensions, anxiety and uncertainty," Chan said.

Chan said he can't point to a specific hate crime against the AAPI community here, but he knows that over the last 15 months, some have felt uncomfortable.

"Isolated incidents of micro aggression. So, for example, you would be walking down the street, walking your dog or doing your morning exercise and you see the person or persons coming from an opposite direction, they would just jump out of the way, much more so than normal," Chan explained.

According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernadino, anti-Asian Hate Crimes have spiked by 150 percent since March of last year.

The bill raises awareness, directs the Justice Department to quickly review COVID-19 related hate crimes reported to law enforcement, and makes reporting of hate crimes available online in multiple languages.

It also sets aside grants for states to start hotlines to report such crimes.

"Asian Pacific Islanders matter," Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert said. "We see you, we recognize that you are Americans and that you deserve to be treated with fairness, with dignity, with respect. I think that what's the message that this sends. You matter. You count."

"These are times that it is difficult for all of us. It takes an ability to work with each other and care for each other and have empathy," Peter Chan added.

Chan said the Chinese Cultural Center is planning to reopen in the fall.

Before the pandemic, it was a place where seniors could spend time together and on Sundays, kids come here to learn Chinese and about Chinese culture.