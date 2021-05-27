Gas prices still going up heading in to Memorial weekend

Gas prices hitting their highest mark in seven years as Americans head into memorial day weekend.

According to the consumer website Gas Buddy the recent Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack and increased demand nationwide is what is driving up those prices.

AAA's Andrew Gross says if you're one of the 34 million people expected to hit the road this memorial day weekend, pack your patience and more gas money!

"We're expecting these higher gas prices to be unfortunately sticking around", said Gross.

Gas Buddy's, Patrick De Haan, says there also may still be places around the country where you won't even be able to find gas.

"If you're heading to areas of the southeast, you may still encounter some outages", said De Haan.

drivers in the southeast are still dealing with gas shortages while motorists across the country are likely in for a gasoline price shock at the pump.

Gas Buddy reported gas prices hit the highest in prices in seven years ahead of this holiday weekend! On Wednesday the website reported the national average price for a regular gallon of gas was $3.04.

The experts say massive demand is driving the increase but also the lingering supply chain issues caused by the colonial pipeline outage that ran hundreds of gas stations dry.

Gas Buddy reports its still seeing low-supply issues in some southeastern states.

"Georgia, North and South Carolina, even Tennessee and Virginia are still seeing some outages, over 10 percent", said De Haan, "In fact, the Carolinas and Georgia still seeing over 20 percent of stations without fuel."

Andrew Gross says despite the higher prices, packed roads and gas shortages people are sticking to their routes.

"Folks are still going to travel. So they'll just figure out another way of trying to save money", said Gross, "Maybe they won't eat out as often or they'll look for more free activities while they're on their vacation."

According to the U.S Energy Information Administration, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas was $1.77 in April of last year, the lowest rate since 2016.