80 years after Pearl Harbor attack WWII hero to be buried in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A World War II veteran, identified 80 years after the Pearl Harbor attack will finally be put to rest in Southern Arizona.

Third Class Austin Henry Hesler's remains arrived in Tucson on Tuesday and will be put to rest on Friday at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m.

The Arizona Patriot Guard will escort Hesler's remains and the Navy and Air Force Funeral Honors will conduct the service.

Hesler was 21-years-old when he was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

The ship that he had boarded was hit by a torpedo, killing 429 men, including Hesler.

In 1944, the ship was recovered, though the bodies could not be identified and were buried in mass graves in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

The graves were marked as "unknown."

Later, in 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reexamined the unidentified bodies through advanced DNA testing.

Six years later, Hesler's remains were identified.