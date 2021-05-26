Three arrested after attempted drug smuggling in Yuma

YUMA (KVOA) - Three U.S. citizens were arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into the country from Mexico on Monday.

They were stopped at the immigration checkpoint in Yuma when Agents referred their car to secondary inspection after a K-9 alerted to that car.

One pound of meth was found hidden in the seat's headrest. The drugs have an estimated street value of $1,8000.

The driver of the car had an outstanding warrant out of California for a previous smuggling attempt at that same checkpoint five months ago.