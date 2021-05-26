Southern Arizona film industry could bring back state tax incentives

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many local filmmakers believe that southern Arizona has the potential for film productions to succeed, thus bringing the film industry back to Arizona.

Actress, filmmaker and former News 4 Tucson anchor Sally Sharmell said it's about local jobs. Those productions will hire local workers, she said bringing back the state tax incentives is part of the solution. Citing neighboring state new Mexico as an example.



"Look at what Netflix is doing in Albuquerque, injecting one billion dollars into their economy. That could be here, we have plenty of space to build a big studio," Sharmell said.