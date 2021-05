KEARNY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Simmons Fire four miles northwest of Kearny has been 70% contained at 20 acres as of Wednesday.

Crews are now cleaning up.

#SimmonsFire is now 70% contained at 20 acres. Engine crew to patrol & monitor overnight. Fire located NW of #Kearny. This is the final update unless there’s a significant change on the incident. #AZFire #AZForestry @PinalCountyOEM pic.twitter.com/5GxHkE6XWz — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 27, 2021

Officials said that the fire burned around 20 acres and destroyed at least three structures northwest of Kearny.

The cause is still unknown.