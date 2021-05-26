New murder charges announced against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were indicted on murder and conspiracy charges by an Idaho grand jury Monday. A warrant was issued for their arrests on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

The pair faces several felony charges in the deaths of Vallow's children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow as well as Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.

The indictments for both of them include two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft by deception and two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 17-year-old Tylee and 8-year-old JJ.

The children disappeared in September 2019 after Lori moved them from Arizona to Idaho.

In June 2019, investigators discovered their bodies gruesomely buried in doomsday author Chad Daybell’s backyard.

Daybell is also charged with a third murder of his first wife Tammy Daybell. Both he and Vallow face conspiracy to commit murder charges in her death.

Tammy Daybell died at the Daybell's home in Idaho in October 2019. Her death was originally ruled as natural causes, but she was later exhumed.

Daybell and Vallow married less than a month after her death.

Court records now saying Daybell and Vallow texted about Tammy "being possessed by a spirit."

The indictments also accused Daybell and Vallow of using their so-called dark religious beliefs to encourage and justify the murders.

In a press conference Tuesday, prosecutors indicate that money could have been another motive.

The couple is also charged with conspiracy charges connected to the murders and fraud.

In her indictment, Vallow is accused of collecting social security benefits for Tylee and JJ months after investigators believe they were killed.

Daybell's indictment says he increased Tammy’s life insurance policy in the days before her death.

This step toward justice for the children coming on a sad milestone. May 25th was JJ Vallow's birthday. He would have been 9-years-old in 2021.

Daybell and Vallow have both been in jail in Idaho on earlier charges since last year.

They're both due in court for first appearances on the new charges Wednesday morning.