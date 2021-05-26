Energy conservation could save customers money this summer

TUCSON (KVOA) - Conservation is key, especially when it comes to power and electricity.

Tucson Electric Power is asking its customers to conserve power from the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. this summer. TEP said it may save customers more money.

“We’re asking customers to help us beat the peak,” Sam Rugel, TEP’s Director of System Control & Reliability said. “Energy resources are going to be tight this summer on the Western grid, so we’ll all be better

off if we can reduce usage during hours when our system is under the greatest strain.”

According to TEP, it must generate all the power that required by its customers. Power usually fluctuates in the late afternoon (3 to 7 p.m.).

People are encouraged to rack-up on clean energy usage, meaning, using energy off-peak.

TEP suggests that customers use these strategies:

Cleaning clothes at midday and waiting to run your dishwasher until you turn in for the night

Using ceiling fans to cool yourself in the late afternoons rather than running the air conditioner to cool an entire room.

Programming your pool pump to operate at midday instead of in the late afternoon

Pre-cooling your home before 3 p.m., when summer on-peak hours begin. To do this, set the thermostat three degrees lower than your preferred setting at noon, then move to a higher temperature setting during on-peak hours

Cooking meals in your oven or on your stove before 3 p.m. and then heating them up in the microwave at dinnertime

“With all of us doing our part to conserve energy during late afternoons this summer, we can ease the stress on our regional grid, make good use of our renewable energy and enjoy lower energy costs,” Rugel said.