Crews save victim from aggressive bees in Eloy

ELOY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A swarm of "aggressive" bees surrounded and stung a victim south of Eloy on Wednesday.

The victim was reportedly stung around a hundred times and was continuously being swarmed as medics and Eloy Fire District arrived.

The medic crew and battalion chief were able to perform life-saving care to the person.

While performing care to the victim, several bees were also in the patient compartment with them; crews were able to control them and make their way away from the bees.

According to reports, several police officers and firefighters suffered bee stings, however, the situation "was eventually stabilized."