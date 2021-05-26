County to consider senior homesharing program

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is considering a pilot program that would help elderly people find more affordable housing options as they age.



The board said this could benefit homeowners who can't keep up with their houses anymore or others who are looking to rent.

If successful this proposal would grant $200,000 to the Pima council of aging to staff and fund the program for a year. Supervisor Matt Heinz said we're in the middle of a housing crisis, and he believes this program could help to lessen that burden.

Sharon Kha and Deb Knox have shared a home for nearly 5 years.

Kha has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and said she would be in assisted living if Knox hadn't moved in.

"I had reached a point, a point in my life where I knew I couldn't live alone any longer," Kha said.

Knox was looking to get out of a mortgage and says she doesn't know where she would've ended up if this didn't happen.

"I was retiring, I had my own business for many years and I just didn't want to continue to pay that kind of money for a housing situation," Knox said.

Since then the two created Tucson home sharing to let others in their position know they have options.

Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz said Tucson is in the middle of a housing crisis.

"This could be an answer for maybe a 100 initially but it could be an answer for thousands in the long term," Heinz explained.

This program would be run through the Pima Council on aging.

It's not just about having an affordable place to live, but also retaining your independence as you age.

"Expectations met, Sharon got to continue the life that she wanted to live," Knox said. "Which was to be able to go out and about and I was able to live more affordably and have the chance of creating a wonderful friendship, at this point in life."

The program would have background checks and make appropriate matches to ensure everyone's safety.

This could also lessen the need for someone to live in an assisted living arrangement and keep them in their homes longer.

"That saves stress and strain and resources for our healthcare system," Heinz added. "And it's so much better for the individuals that we're talking about."

Six years later, and these two have become close friends. Kha said she once dreamed of retirement as living in a cozy cottage in a forest.

"It really is the retirement of my dreams, I can't think of any way I would improve on it," Kah said in relief.

Supervisor Heinz said he feels that there is a very strong chance that this will pass when the board meets next on June 22.