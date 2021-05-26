80-year-old identified as domestic violence suspect killed by deputies in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The individual killed by Pinal County Sheriff's Office in connection to Wednesday's domestic violence investigation in San Tan Valley was identified as an 80-year-old man.

According to PCSO, 80-year-old Efren Gomez was killed in his home on West White Canyon Road at around 2 a.m. Wednesday after deputies were "forced" to use deadly force when he reportedly lunged at them with a pair of scissors.

Officials say the deputies were initially dispatched to the home in reference to a report about a domestic violence incident between Gomez and his wife.

When the deputies first arrived at the scene, the 80-year-old was observed actively stabbing himself with a knife and scissors before he became aggressive toward the deputies.

PCSO said Gomez's wife sustained injuries from the related domestic violence incident. The office said the incident reportedly stemmed from the couple's impending divorce.

She was transported to the hospital and her condition is currently unknown.